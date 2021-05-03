WIKE, ATIKU, OTHERS BAG INDEPENDENT NEWSPAPERS AWARDS

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and other prominent Nigerians received the Independent Newspaper Awards at the weekend.

The ceremony which was held at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos was the 10th Edition of Independent Newspaper Awards.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that Governor Wike bagged the Governor of the Year in Infrastructural Development for the infrastructural revolution taking place in Rivers State.

The Managing Director, Independent Newspaper Limited, Mr. Steve Omanufeme, said Governor Wike has used the construction of roads and other infrastructure to expand the economy of the State.

“This year’s award focuses on people with exceptional performance in their chosen profession and walks of life. That is why it is themed: Recognising Excellence.

“Our Board of Editors specifically embarked on thorough and painstaking assessment exercise from which our distinguished awards recipients were selected.

“So, today we are here to celebrate you all for your services to Nigeria in your chosen fields. Indeed, you all have a rich resume of achievement worthy of emulation,” he stated.

Receiving the award on behalf of Governor Wike, the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, thanked the management of Independent Newspapers for recognising the development strides of the Governor.

He said that Governor Wike has within the last six years redefined governance by embarking on people oriented projects in the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State..

According to him, the State has become the reliable index for development even in the face of COVID-19 which has slowed down governance across the globe.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Bamidele Alimi, who is also the Director-General of the Institute of Directors in Nigeria, enjoined media practitioners to use corporate social responsibility to reshape the nation.

Other award recipients include, the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule; Governor Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe State; and Governor Darius Ishaku, Taraba State.