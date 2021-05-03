Press Statement

May 3rd, 2021

World Press Freedom Day: NUJ Delta Celebrates Journalists’ Resilience

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council celebrates journalists in Delta and beyond for their resilience in carrying out their statutory obligation of holding government accountable and mounting surveillance on the society.

This third day of May is another day to celebrate all professional journalists who had stood against oppression, intimidation and suppression just to do their work.

We practice in an environment where the freedom of the press is not guaranteed. However, we have continued to trudge on, believing like we conquered the military and gained the enthronement of democracy, we will eventually conquer the forces of dark oppression in our country to enjoy unrestricted press freedom.

We therefore call on Government to straighten the laws to ensure press freedom and at the same time ensure that journalists are well remunerated and safeguarded in doing their job.

We will not relent in our collective demand for a more friendly environment for Journalism practice in Nigeria and Africa in general. We will not rest on our oax until freedom of expression and total press freedom is guaranteed in our dear country.

We equally call on journalists to continue to hold on to the tenets of journalism practice and never give in to intimidation of any sort. With God on our side, we will continue to emerge victorious as purveyors of information.

Signed:

Comrade Michael Ikeogwu,

Chairman,

NUJ Delta State Council.

Comrade Patrick Ochei,

Secretary,

NUJ Delta State Council.