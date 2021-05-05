RIVERS GOVT AWARDS CONTRACT FOR N25.9BN DR PETER ODILI CANCER AND CARDIOVASCULAR DIAGNOSTIC AND TREATMENT CENTRE; APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR NINTH FLYOVER AT RUMUEPIRIKOM

Rivers State government has approved contract for the construction of Sir Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre at the cost of N25.9 billion.

The Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre, which will be sited at Rumuokuta in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area is expected to be completed within 14 months.

Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, reports that the Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Professor Princewill Chike, who briefed journalists after the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Wednesday, explained that the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is to be built, constructed and furnished by Julius Berger Nigeria Limited.

Chike disclosed that the centre will have modular theatres as well as the necessary state of the art medical equipment , radio therapy and other equipment for nuclear medicine.

“Julius Berger will be given 70 percent of the total cost. The cost of the contract for the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is N25,959,139,999.05.”

The Commissioner for Health expressed optimism that when the Cancer and Cardiovascular Diagnostic and Treatment Centre is completed, it will boost medical tourism in Rivers State.

Similarly, The State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said his ministry had proposed and received approvals from the State Executive Council for the construction of a ninth flyover at Rumuepirikom; dualization of the first phase of the Ahoada- Omoku Road as well as internal roads in Omerelu.

He said the construction of the ninth flyover at Rumuepirikom is necessitated by increasing vehicular activities and traffic jams at some entry points in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the flyover which will be completed in 12 months at the cost of N6.6billion, would be funded by the deduction of 400Million Naira monthly from State’s Internally Generated Revenue.

Tasie-Amadi said contract for the dualisation of the first phase of Ahoada Omoku Road has been awarded to Julius Berger. The project will be 15.2 metre wide, with drains and street lights and will cost N9.5Billion.

The Commissioner for Works explained that the construction of Omerelu internal roads has been awarded to Monier Construction Company (Nigeria) Limited at the cost of N 4.4Billion .

“This project would also be funded by deduction of 500Million Naira monthly from the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.”