APC HAS DRAGGED NIGERIA 50 YEARS BACKWARDS – Gov Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government has dragged Nigeria fifty years backwards due to its àbysmal performance.

The governor maintained that the APC has mismanaged the opportunity Nigerians gave them to make a difference and deserve to be voted out in 2023.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor disclosed in a report that Governor Wike stated this when the Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie led others leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on him the “2019/2020 Good Governance Award” for his outstanding achievements in project execution in Rivers State.

Governor Wike told the delegation that in 2015, APC convinced Nigerians that they were going to offer better governance than the former President Goodluck Jonathan. But having taken over the realm of political leadership, the APC have continued to drive the country on the path of retrogression.

“There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015 when it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, could not perform. So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.”

Governor Wike wondered how long the APC federal government will allow the needless killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians to continue.

He said it is no longer acceptable for Nigerians to wake up daily to such ugly news of killings because they expect the government to guarantee security.

“Now, you wake up every morning, students are being kidnapped in so and so State University, people have been killed in so and so State. So, it has become a norm.

“Just wake up in the morning and the first thing you will see on the front page of dailies is 10 people have been kidnapped in Niger State; 20 have been killed in Zamfara State, 5 have been killed in Imo and this happens virtually every day. So, where are we heading to?”

The Rivers State governor said his administration is doing everything possible to secure life and property of all residents in the state.

“But thank God that in our state, we are doing everything we can to protect lives and property. For us, we believe that everybody has s role to play in this country.

“This is because when Nigeria is bad, Rivers state will be bad since we are all component units of the country. But as a government, we will continue to partner with voluntary organisations like Rotary club to improve the wellbeing of our people.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike accused the federal government of instigating security crises in Rivers State. He cited the situation where APC governors led by governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, visited the presidency to demand the withdrawal of a Commissioner of Police from Rivers State.

“Now, in order to cause crisis in our state, they brought the CP they wanted. At the end of the day, God did not allow them to have their way. But see what is happening in his state now. When you are plotting evil against somebody, evil will visit you. And that is the problems Governor El-Rufai is facing today in Kaduna State.

“I remember when I came in 2015, when they were honouring one of their friends as a minister on live television; Channels, El-Rufai had the temerity to say that (my) election cannot stand in Rivers state and that they will kick me out.”

The governor lauded Rotary Club of Port Harcourt for the initiative to build a vocational centre to train Rivers’ youths and widows in different skills. He announced a donation of N65 Million to support the scheme.

Earlier, Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie said Rotary Board of Directors approved that Governor Wike is best suited for the 2019/2020 Good Governance Award for his sustainable projects.

“Many laudable and sustainable development projects of your government scattered across Rivers State.

“We note particularly your projects and achievements in the areas of urban renewal, road maintenance, construction of flyovers, education, health care and others.

“The proactive manner your Excellency has managed the covid-19 pandemic has been Serving the desired purpose of saving the lives of a considerable number of residents. ”

She informed the State governor of the intention of the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt to build a skill acquisition centre in Trans-Amadi, Port Harcourt where youths and widows will be trained.