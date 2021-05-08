Rivers APC’s Uncharitable Attack On Wike’s Laudable Development Policies

Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement made by the spokesperson of the moribund Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in an online publication intended to undermine the lofty even developmental agenda being religiously executed under the NEW Vision of the Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s administration in Rivers State.

The APC has through its mystified spokesperson, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke accused the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of deliberately embarking on a development policy that promotes ethnic agenda and is making nonsense of past efforts made by Rivers Governments to nurture and ensure even development of the State.

In summary, Ogbonna Nwuke and his APC’s opprobrium was hinged on the myopic notion that there could be no justification for the Rivers State Government to continue to with its rapid infrastructural development of the State particularly the decision to build a 9th flyover bridge in Rumuprikom and the Cardiovascular Hospital within the State capital which the APC contends are of ethnic colouration and of no economic value to the people of Rivers State. The party, in further demonstration of its lack of capacity in governance went ahead to query the rational behind the well articulated payment methods of the Rivers State Government to facilirate unhindered and scheduled delivery of signature projects.

May we, for the upteenth time sound it into the seeming empty minds of Ogbonna Nwuke and the reminants still holding on to the fast sinking ship of the APC that unlike the leadership of the moribund APC, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike did not jump into governance. He is and remains a visioner who believes in listening and giving to the people what they want. In 2015, he engaged all stakeholder groups and launched the NEW vision blueprint. All the stakeholder groups in the state were consulted and the result is a collective vision of Rivers people, but there is a visioner in the person of His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The robust engagement of stakeholders is what has resulted in the rapid infrastructural development currently witnessed in all parts of the state.

In spite of the repeated attempts by the disgruntled Ogbonna Nwuke and his masters in the APC to fan the embers of ethnic disharmony in the state, we are encouraged by the fact that Rivers peopler are aware that the Rivers State Government under the pragmatic and visionary leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is embarking on rapid infrastructure development to change the landscape of the state through the execution of key signature projects particularly in the area of road infrastructure, to accelerate robust economic activities within the urban centres and their environs.

Using the various media infrastructure in which a wide range of debates take place and variety of viewpoints represented, the Rivers State Government led by His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has continued to deliver projects that impact positively for the socio-economic betterment of Rivers State and her people.

The indisputable fact remains that between late last year and the whole of the first quarter of 2021, Rivers State was on the global map as eminent citizens of Nigeria joined Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to commission projects in eleven (11) Local Government Areas of the State. This unprecedented development coming at a time when most leaders were hiding under the cover of the Covid-19 pandemic to cover their ineptitude will surely remain legendary and has remained a mystery to these agent provocateurs who have assembled themselves in the disguise of a political party called APC desperate to sow promote ethnic divide.

There is no gain emphasing the fact clearly stated by Governor Nyesom Wike recently when the Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie led others leaders of the association to the Government House, Port Harcourt, to confer on him the “2019/2020 Good Governance Award” for his outstanding achievements in project execution in Rivers State that in 2015, APC convinced Nigerians that they were going to offer better governance than the former President Goodluck Jonathan. But having taken over the realm of political leadership, the APC have continued to drive the country on the path of retrogression.

“There can’t be good governance without security and this is based on rule of law. All of us are living witnesses in 2015 when it was alleged that the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan, could not perform. So Nigeria needed a change. What has happened to the change? They have taken Nigeria back by 50 years.” These were the indisputable facts clearly stated by the Governor.

Governor Wike wondered how long the APC federal government will allow the needless killings and abduction of innocent Nigerians to continue. The governor obviously expressed the opinion of wellmeanig Nigerians that it is no longer acceptable for Nigerians to wake up daily to such ugly news of killings because they expect the government to guarantee security.

Today, Nigerians wake up every morning, students are being kidnapped in both secondary schools and Universities across the country, tens and thousands of people have been killed in all the states. So, it has become a norm that you wake up in the morning and the first thing you will see on the front page of dailies is 10 people have been kidnapped in Niger State; 20 have been killed in Zamfara State, 5 have been killed in Imo and this happens virtually every day. We think this clear failure of the APC’s governance of the country should disqualify the party in Rivers State from objective criticism in the state.

Ogbonna Nwuke and his cotravellers in the faild APC government should bury their heads in shame that despite all their efforts to instigate disharmny amongst the peace loving people through their evil plots in the guise of pursuing the actualisation of riverine governor, the Rivers State Government under the visionary leadership of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has done everything possible to secure life and property of all residents in the state through the resuscitation of the C4i security outfit, the operation of the Neighbourhood Watch and equipping of the nation’s security agencies in the state.

Governor Wike has emphasised his administration’s readiness to partner with security agencies and other voluntary organisations to improve the wellbeing of Rivers people. He said, “This is because when Nigeria is bad, Rivers state will be bad since we are all component units of the country. But as a government, we will continue to partner with voluntary organisations like Rotary club to improve the wellbeing of our people.”

May we gladly inform these agents of distraction that the government of Governor Nyesom Wike is elated by the fact that many social commentators across the country have opined with convictions, that the only person who can realistically beat the laid by the Governor Wike government’s impressive record is Governor Nyesom Wike himself, especially when the next phase of projects commissioning would commence soon, which will unveil some of the most amazing and marvelous legacy infrastructural projects ever seen in River State, such as the multibillion naira Cassava Processing Company at Etche, the Kono-Opobo link road amongst others.

On that occasion, the Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, a notable development driven none governmental organisation, Vice President of Rotary Club of Port Harcourt, Rotarian Obiageli Ejezie said Rotary Board of Directors approved that Governor Wike is best suited for the 2019/2020 Good Governance Award for his sustainable projects.

Her words: “Many laudable and sustainable development projects of your government scattered across Rivers State. We note particularly your projects and achievements in the areas of urban renewal, road maintenance, construction of flyovers, education, health care and others. The proactive manner your Excellency has managed the covid-19 pandemic has been Serving the desired purpose of saving the lives of a considerable number of residents. ”

Of course, the delivery of quality projects to the people is not new to Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. Everyone who has followed the trajectory of his administration objectively, will agree that he hit the ground running from the first day he assumed office in 2015, fixing roads and bridges, reorganizing institutions and establishments, opening up clamped down spaces and courageously mending a broken, dysfunctional and deliberately abandoned state by his predecessor who milked the State dry within eight years of wasted leadership.

Even against the backdrop of noisome buzzing of a seemingly jobless, fragmented and confused opposition in the state, project commissioning has become synonymous with the Governor Wike administration in the last five years.

One important fact which the APC and other objective critics will admit and even concede to is that the construction of infrastructural projects like road, bridges, jetties is not a one day job. Quality projects require careful planning, expert handling and many months of hard work and prudent management of resourses to ensure that projects are delivered to specification and on time to serve the people for a long time. This is what the Rivers State Government under Governor Wike has achieved with class, panache, tremendous success and a lot of goodwill and appreciation from Rivers people who will be the beneficiaries of these projects.

Obakam Atangaye,

Spokesman,

Rivers Unity Initiative.

Port Harcourt.

8th May, 2021.