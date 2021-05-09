Bill to Establish Federal Institute of Fisheries Research, Sponsored By Chief Ereyitomi, Passes First Reading At NASS

The Bill to Establish Federal Institute of Fisheries Research (Establishment) Bill, 2021 HB, sponsored by Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency, Delta State has passed through First Reading at the Federal House of Representatives.

Our correspondent noted that because of the aquatic life and dwelling of Hon. Ereyitomi’s constituents of Warri South, Warri North and Warri South-West sponsoring such a bill will help improve on research of the different species of fishes and further enhance fishing business as major source of income and revenue to the country and that the research institute will benefit all Nigerians as a learning centre.

Some notable members of Warri Federal Constituency, who expressed delight, commended Chief Ereyitomi for embarking on such bill stressing that due to the advantage position of Warri Federal Constituency to the Atlantic Ocean/ other adjoining seas sitting of the Institution in the coastal communities of Warri federal constituency, if passed will serve as a hub for teaching and learning on how to carryout fishing methodology for export and import as the water is natural aquatic channel for advance research in all kinds of fishes in the river.

Other stakeholders however want the bill to be well considered as part of bill to attract economic boom to Nigeria Fisheries technological advancement.

Another Warri Federal Constituents, Chief David Seikiri Ugedi urged Chief Ereyitomi to remain resolute in attracting projects and development to Warri federal constituency, assuring that they will always mobilise support for him, appealing for massive support for him to do more.