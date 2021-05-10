NIGERIA GAS COMPANY HANDS STARTER PACKS TO WOMEN TRAINED IN VARIOUS VOCATIONS

The Nigerian Gas Company (NGC) Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has handed over starter packs to forty women drawn from twenty host communities in Abia, Akwa Ibom and Rivers States, trained in five different vocations.

The NGC presented the starter packs to the participants of it’s Women Empowerment Programme, at a handover ceremony held at Golden TulipHotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The women who were trained in 2016 but were not given their starter packs due to some unforeseen circumstances, were trained makeup artistry, fashion and design, computer, catering and hair dressing.

In an address, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Company, Engr. Seyi Omotowa said the NGC organized the empowerment workshop for its host communities because it strongly believes in the development of its host communities.

Engr. Omotowa who was represented by the Executive Director, Support Services NGC, Mrs Uche Ossai said,”The structure and intent of the workshop was to train and empower women between the ages of 20-40 to be self reliant in all facets of their lives, providing support to their families and by extension , the community by which they belong.”

Engr. Omotowa added that,’the handover of these starter packs to the participants of the programme is a reality , this is testament of NGC’S commitment to actualizing it’s promises despite the time lag, largely due to budgetary constraints and restructuring exercise within the corporation.”

He appreciated the traditional rulers, Community leadership and the participants for their patience and understanding, stressing that it has further strengthened the existing cordial relationship with NGC and its host communities.

“On our part, we shall continue to solicit for your cooperation and assistance in the maintenance of peace and support for our business growth aspirations, in the interest of our people in these host communities and Nigeria in general.”

“Let me reiterate that NGC will always encourage and appreciate communities that promote peace, dialogue and understanding in the resolution of any issue. This indeed is the hallmark of our community relations engagement process,” Engr. Omotowa posited.

The paramount ruler of Ikot Essienn, Ikpa Ibekwe, Ikot Abasi in Akwa-Ibom State, Eteblume Akpan Nathaniel, thanked NGC for the gesture just as he promised that the host communities will continue to maintain and sustain the existing peace and to support its businesses in their domain.

He urged the beneficiaries not to sell the starter packs presented to them by NGC but to use same to better their lives.

He also appealed to NGC to go into community projects like water and civic centres in the various communities.

Hon. Uyiota .I. Abraham JP who also commended NGC also promised that the communities will do their beats in supporting the security network of the company with a view to protect its infrastructure.

Mrs. Ugoeze Sandra from Abia State who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the management and staff of NGC for training and empowering the women with various skills as well as handing over starter packs to them. She assured the NGC that the starter packs will be put into good use.

Earlier, the Manager, Asset Management East, Peter Ntaji welcomed all the participants to the program and urged them to make good use of the opportunities.