Education: STOP GIVING OUT OFFICIAL INFORMATION WITHOUT APPROVAL, UKAH WARNS DELTA SCHOOL HEADS

It has come to the notice of Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education that some persons, under the guise of protecting child’s right, are going round primary and post primary schools in the state to extort money from Principals and School Heads.

A statement by the Commissioner in charge of the Ministry, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in Asaba warned such persons to desist from such acts as machinery have been put in place to nab them.

Mr. Ukah expressed surprise how such individuals gain access into the schools and intimidate Principals and School Heads.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner warned Principals and School Heads to strictly adhere to the policy of not giving out official information to anybody without getting approval from ministry as it is against the tenets of the Oath of Secrecy.

In another development, Mr. Ukah revealed that some Principals are currently being investigated on allegations of collection of illegal levies, noting that at the end of the exercise, those found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary actions.

Mr. Ukah called on parents to stop collaborating and aiding illegal collection of levies.

He however advised parents to resist any request to pay illegal levies but report such erring Principal to the ministry for necessary action.