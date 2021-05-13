Education: DELTA NOT RECRUITING TEACHERS – Ukah

Delta State Government has said that it is not recruiting teachers describing an advertisement trending online to that effect as untrue.

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba, advised members of the public to disregard the publication.

Mr. Ukah said that the online advertisement purportedly signed by the Chairman of the State Post Primary Education Board (PPEB), Chief Mrs. Christiana Etaluku, calling for application from qualified candidates to apply for teaching positions in the state, was the handiwork of unscrupulous elements that were out to deceive members of the public.

The Basic and Secondary Education Commissioner advised members of the public not to fall prey to the antics of mischief makers who are out to possibly scam them.

He said that necessary machineries have been activated to track the source of the mischievous advertisement and all those involved will face appropriate sanctions.