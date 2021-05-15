RIVERS RELAXES CURFEW IN PHALGA, OBIO/AKPOR ONLY, FROM 8.30PM – 6AM (STATE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY NYESOM EZENWO WIKE, CON, GSSRS, POS, ON THE RECENT SECURITY BREACHES IN RIVERS STATE, ON SATURDAY, MAY 15, 2021)

STATE BROADCAST BY HIS EXCELLENCY NYESOM EZENWO WIKE, CON, GSSRS, POS ON THE RECENT SECURITY BREACHES IN RIVERS STATE

My dear people of Rivers State

We wish to again thank you all for your kind support for all the measures we have undertaken so far to check the recent intermittent breaks to our security by the predetermined attacks on security checkpoints and the resultant killing of some security personnel on our own soil.

2. We wish to further appreciate and commend you for your steadfastness in the midst of the socio-economic discomforts, dislocations and troubles caused by the proactive actions we have been constrained to enforce in response to the reprehensible assaults on our collective peace and security by the faceless terrorists.

3. Thank heavens, those responsible for the premeditated and brutal ambushes and murders of security personnel in the State have been apprehended and are now facing the bitter venom of our laws as none that is proven to be criminally liable will escape the fury and crushing impact of justice.

4. We wish to reassure every citizen and resident that we are able, willing and ready to act directly and decisively, and at any time, with the full weight of our government to forestall every security threat to our State from any person, group or quarters.

5. For now, after yet another review of the prevailing security situation and in particular, the effect of the curfew on our citizens, the State Security Council has decided to relax the curfew time a little for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas only.

6. Consequently, the current night time curfew in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas will now be effective from 8.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. from Sunday 16th May 2021, while the prevailing starting to closing time-frame of 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. still continues to apply to the curfew in the rest of the 21 Local Government Areas of the State until further notice.

7. The nation’s security agencies are on ground to strictly enforce the State-wide curfew as reviewed and arrest and prosecute any intransigent person or group that may fail to comply.

8. Our State; our heritage is no one else’s property to assault and destroy at will. It goes without saying therefore, that every citizen and resident bears some level of responsibility to protect it from the injurious hegemonic tendencies of strangers and ensure the peace, safety and security of everyone.

9. Let me therefore appeal, once again, to every one of us not to hesitate to pass on every valuable nugget of information relating to the evil conclaves, plots and potential assaults and breaches to our security by evil-minded Nigerians and their collaborators, to the attention of the law enforcement agencies for appropriate counter actions.

10. We can assure you that with such vital and credible intelligence gathering and information sharing with the Government and the security agencies we have the capacity, will and the strength to overwhelm and completely rout these faceless terrorists and neutralize their threats to our God-given natural rights to live in peace and go about with our daily lives without any cause to fear about our safety and security in any part of our own land.

11. Once again, thank you all for your support and understanding as we continue to work day and night with every fiber of our being to protect our State keep everyone of us safe and secure.

12. Thank you and may God bless Rivers State.