FAILURE OF APC LED FED. GOVT FUELING INSECURITY, NOT UNEMPLOYMENT – Gov Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is disingenuous for the minister of transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to attribute insecurity in the State to unemployment.

“Is unemployment fuelling insecurity in Kaduna, Plateau , Borno, Yobe, Ondo, Ebonyi, Imo, Niger States governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC)?”

He said if the minister, who is the immediate past governor of the state has any modicum of sincerity, he will attest to the fact that security is the sole responsibility of the federal government.

“Is he (Amaechi) trying to indict his boss, President Muhammad Buhari, who is the Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and who is constitutionally saddle with the responsibility to provide security for Nigerians.

“It is a well known fact that Amaechi is the one who appoints every Commissioner of Police that has been posted to Rivers State since 2015. So, if there is any security failure, he is to blame.”

Governor Wike described the minister misguided utterance on the current imposition of curfew in the State, following the recent attacks on police formations, as rather unfortunate.

“Perhaps, the minister is happy that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are killing innocent policemen , who were protecting lives and property. Is Amaechi happy that the weapons of these slain security personnel were carted away by the hoodlums? Amaechi, from all indication has lost focus and is now frustrated.”

The governor, declared that his administration has offered scholarship to over 500 Rivers State students to study medicine and other related courses at the PAMO University.

Reacting to allegation by the minister that he is acquiring property in the State, the governor said it’s better to acquire property in Nigeria than to do so in Ghana.

Governor Wike said Amaechi jubilation over the defection of his former Commissioner of Urban and Rural Planning, REASON ONYA, who was indicted by a judicial Commission of inquiry, is a pointer that he is politically irrelevant in Rivers State.

The governor further urged the minister to return to Abuja and resolve the financial malfeasance rocking federal agencies under his watch, and desist from destroying the homes of others.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant (Media) to Governor of Rivers State.

16-05-2021.