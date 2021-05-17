RIWAMA Boss, Bro Obuah, Felicitates Gov Wike On Chieftaincy Conferment

Press Statement

RIWAMA Boss, Bro Obuah Felicitates With Gov Wike On Chieftaincy Conferment

The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah has justified the chieftaincy title of Mene Kwalenu 1 of Ogoni conferred on Gov Wike over the weekend.

Congratulating His Excellency for the Honour, Bro Obuah who is also the immediate past Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, observed that indeed, royalty does not lie in pomp, but in great virtues which Gov Wike possesses in admirable quantum.

Bro Obuah said most of his virtues are manifest not only in the unequaled achievements of his administration but moreso, in the way and manner he has demonstrated that he is equal to the difficult task of governance.

The RIWAMA boss expressed joy that Gov Wike’s efforts and penchant to give due representation to all the ethnic groups in the state are not lost on the people who have continued to show understanding and appreciation to the Governor through prayers, massive support, honours and conferment of chieftaincy titles.

He congratulated Gov Wike for the feats and for the honour by the united Ogoni people and prayed for divine empowerment for him to continue to do more for Rivers State and humanity.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA).

Monday, May 17, 2021.