GOV WIKE BEMOANS INADEQUATE BUDGETARY PROVISION FOR SECURITY AGENCIES IN NIGERIA.

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is still regrettable that adequate budgetary allocation for the security agencies in Nigeria has not been given top priority.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made the observation when the Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba paid a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Governor Wike said most budgetary allocation are made for things that do not matter because issues and importance of security has not been taken seriously.

“We budget for things that don’t matter. This is because we have not taken security issues serious. Security is not only about purchasing equipment, there is training of personnel and good intelligence.”

He stressed that when government strengthens the intelligence capability of the police and other State apparatus, most crimes can be nipped in the bud.

Governor Wike reiterated that his administration is poised to continue to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, that have been working tirelessly to secure lives and property in the State.

He explained that support given to slain officers of the Nigeria Army, Police and Nigeria Civil Defence and Safety Corp in the State is to boost their morale in the fight against crime and criminality.

The governor said he has consistently advised every Commissioner of Police posted to the state to dedicate their time to fight crime, kidnapping and dissociate themselves from politics.

Governor Wike also noted that one of the reasons why politicians fail to perform in office and detach themselves from the people is because security agencies help rig them into power against the will of the people.

“It is incumbent on us to support the security agencies, because if we don’t support our security men, we can’t govern without security.”

Speaking further, Governor Wike declared that Rivers State will not be part of any secessionist agenda and will not be deterred by nefarious activities of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

According to him, IPOB can pursue their aspiration elsewhere but leave Rivers State out of their activities.

The governor also charged the Acting IGP to make a difference, sanitise the police, fight criminality and create the required climate for the conduct of 2023 general election.

In his remark, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, said he was in the state for the launch of “Operation Restore Peace” in the South-South region of the country.

The IGP noted that lately some groups including the IPOB had applied a rather brutish method in their agitations and killed security personnel, which will not be tolerated anymore.

Baba thanked Governor Wike for financial donation to the slain police officers in the state and other levels of supports that have strengthened the capacity of the state command of police to do its job.

The Acting IGP, who was accompanied by Commissioners of Police from Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta and Edo states, said if other State governors emulate Governor Wike in providing logistic support for the police, the county will benefit immensely from better policing.