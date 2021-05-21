AYADE DECAMPS TO APC

Governor of Cross Rivers State, Sir Benedict Ayade, has officially joined the All Progressives Congress, APC

Writing of his verified social media handles, the Cross Rivers Governor said:

This morning, I formally joined the All Progressives Congress. This decision was borne out of the need to bring Cross River State in sync with the policies and programs of the Federal Government. I believe that if everyone of us as governors joins hands with Mr. President, I think we can sit on the same dining table and fashion out a way to govern this country.

We need all Governors to recognize that it is not party that matters. It is character, it is honor, it is commitment to the vision of this great nation.

We all need to as a team work ahead of the President by working towards building a prosperous country that the succession worries of 2023 will come without the fears and the worries the international community has for us.