AMPF, OMIWA Foundation Commended For Rural Health Initiative; As Aniocha North Council Seeks To Partner Groups

– By Patrick Ochei

The Anioma Medical Professionals Forum (AMPF) and OMIWA Foundation have been commended for their progressive collaboration in rural health initiative which has continued to address the health needs of the people within the Anioma localities.

This commendation which came from the Vice Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Princess Tina Amuziam, was anchored on a promise to seek to collaborate and synergize with the groups towards mitigating the challenges of accessibility to healthcare by the people of Aniocha North.

Flagging off the free medical outreach at Onicha-Ugbo in Aniocha North LGA, the Vice Chairman said, she would discuss with the chairman so as to come up with a policy on how to fully key into the laudable project to ensure it adequately goes round the communities within the council area.

Being enthusiastic of the crowd that came out to be attended to, she advised various communities to always endeavour to sensitive their people to benefit from this free medical mission of AMPF and OMIWA Foundation.

The Founder and President of AMPF, Dr. Alexander Awunor thanked everybody who had continued to make the AMPF’s medical outreaches successful, especially the AMPF team.

He called on communities to key into the project by helping to create awareness for patients to take advantage and leverage on, while also appealing for support of well meaning Nigerians to the initiative.

In addition, the Facilitator of OMIWA Foundation, Mr. Tohan Okenyi was optimistic that in no distant time, the medical mission should have made so much impact to the extent that it would gain international reckoning.

He said having carried out a similar outreach at Idumuogo and now Onicha-Ugbo; the next pot of call which is Ezi promises to be better planned and properly managed.

Okenyi affirmed that OMIWA Foundation was birthed for service to humanity in the area of medical empowerment to rural dwellers, adding that the people should always seize the opportunity to have their bodies checked and treated of various ailments.

Prior to the commencement of the programme today, Saturday May 22, 2021, at Onicha-Ugbo Kingdom, the organisers did visit the Obi of Onicha-Ugbo, HRM Obi Victor Chukwumalieze for royal blessings and of course, the Ochiligwe of Onicha-Ugbo, Ezinne Chief Mrs. Ada Josephine Kachikwu, who lavishly hosted them with gifts as take away.

However, while in strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, the organisers not only had in stock drugs and eye glasses which they dispensed to patients, they also served food to the patients as they go through medical consultations, examinations and treatments.