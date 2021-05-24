ANYBODY STILL IN APC DOES NOT WANT WHAT’S BEST FOR NIGERIA, SAYS FORMER RIVERS APC CHAIRMEN, IKANYA, AGUMA

Reported by Joy Oyaghiri-Fagbemi,

Saturday, May 22, 2021, was a memorable day for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers State, as the party received former Chairmen of the APC and notable founding members of the party.

While welcoming them back, the State Chairman of PDP, His Excellency, Ambassador Desmond Akawor stated that the talks of dissatisfaction among critical members and stakeholders of APC led to the massive exodus recorded so far and that these foundational members who revealed they were misled, keep coming in batches because they have seen the negative impact the party has made in Nigeria and how irrelevant the party is in the state, due to one man’s desire to crumble the good fortunes of the state on the altar of partisanship.

In their various speeches, the returnees led by the ONLY democratically elected Chairman, pioneer chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Dr. Davies Ikanya stated that as a foundational member of the party, he invited the foundational stakeholders of the party, to the party, including the current leader of the party in the state, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi but that greed led to confusion which has put the party in the imbroglio it is notorious for in the state.

Chief Ikanya also stated that no one with the best interest for the state and country will be in APC as the party has failed to deliver democracy in the country, which has plunged the Nigeria to a great degree of turmoil visible in the anguish of Nigerians.

He added that the party has failed to attract meaningful development to the state, so much so that the youths in the state, including his children have not gained any employment at the Federal level even with their enviable classification, with the many opportunities the leader of the party is exposed to. He revealed that the Federal Government keep failing in their mandate to create more employment or better the lives of Nigerians.

He noted that even as an opposition state with so much animosity at the center, Rivers State has thrived and rapidly developed under the Leadership of His Excellency, Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, which prompted them to bring their expertise to a party that has shown independence and progress in its affairs, irrespective of the many external forces they have battled at the centre.

Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma echoed the words of Chief Ikanya, and stated that APC does not mean well for everyone including its supporters, saying that it is a party determined to enrich themselves without considering the collective good of the people that voted for them.

He noted that the level of fraud perpetrated by the leader of the APC in the state cannot go unnoticed and posterity will judge, adding that in due course, Rivers people will rise up and demand accountability of the common wealth fraudulently squandered during the dispensation of Rt. Hon. Amaechi.

While welcoming back to the fold, the Governor of Rivers State and Leader of PDP Rivers State stated that as leaders of political parties exposed to the centre, attracting development to one’s state of origin should be paramount, adding that there was no excuse not to do that.

Aguma noted that he was once a Minister of Education who facilitated the rehabilitation of the Federal Government colleges in the state, adding several faculties in the Federal tertiary institutions in the state, including the Faculty of Law in Uniport, amongst others.

He said at every point in time, there should be a time for politics and a time of development, which come after elections.

He concluded by saying though he is an outgoing Governor, he will keep delivering the dividends of democracy across the state, including constructing roads in the hometown of his opponents, a development their leader failed to achieve and that PDP will continue to retain its winning streak in the state because without Federal support, it has consistently won during all electioneering period.

Noting that while APC has taken past members of his administration, the PDP has attracted the real politicians in the APC with value.

The returnees who are foundational members of the APC are seasoned technocrats and politicians, who came with their supporters and structure are:

(1) Dr. Ikanya Davies ( Former State Chairman, APC)

(2) Rt.Hon.Igo Aguma (former National Assembly Member and former Ag.Chairman APC)

(3) Chief Ogbogbo Nnamdi (Former APC LGA Leader)

(4) Hon. Isobo Jack (Former Caretaker Chairman, APC)

(5) Chief Hon.Wisdom Wakama (Wizzy Waks)( Former Minority Leader in the State Assembly)

(6) Dr. More Oja-Chinda ( Former Governorship Aspirant and Major APC stakeholder)

(7) Hon. Barr. Benibo F. Anabaraba ( Former Minority, Rivers State House of Assembly) ” 8th Assembly”

(8) High Chief Andy U. Nweye ( Pioneer Publicity Secretary Of APC, Rivers State Former Chairman, Caretaker Committee Ahoada East local government area And Former State Director, National Orientation Agency Rivers state 2004-2012)

(9)Hon. Alpine Whyte (Former Deputy Mayor Phalga LGA)

(10) Hon. Alamese Martins-Yellowe

(11) Hon.Ilamabo Mirilla

(12) Barr. Paul Nwankwoala (former APC Legal Adviser)

(13) Hon. Faaye Franklin.

The musical star of the day, HarrySongs applauded the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, noting that his infrastructural achievements are widespread and even Lagosians use Rivers State as a yardstick for comparison.

To this end, it is safe to say, APC is truly a thing of the past in Rivers State.