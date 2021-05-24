WIKE HAS MADE RIVERS DEVELOPMENT INDEX – Nsirim

***Urges Mass Turnout During Projects Inauguration

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has made the State the development index for Nigeria, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim has said.

Pastor Nsirim stated this while speaking on the forthcoming inauguration of 16 legacy projects and the flag-off 23 others during a live radio programme in Port Harcourt today, (24/5/2021).

He called on Rivers people to rally Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who he said has changed the narrative. “He is passionate about Rivers State. He is putting in his all. The people should come out enmass to show their solidarity to the Governor.”

“Governor Wike the first governor who is still working on massive infrastructural development in his second tenure as if he is in his first tenure,” he said.

Nsirim who was responding to the claims by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi sad “In terms of security, Governor Nyesom Wike has given massive support to security agencies to ensure this level of security we enjoy today which is far from what we use to have during the previous administration.”

“In the time of Amaechi’s administration cult activities were at its peak. Julius Berger couldn’t come to work in Rivers State because of insecurity.”

“Today it a common knowledge that the centre has failed to secure Nigerians. We have a clueless Government at the centre and that’s the reason we have very high level of insecurity in the country. What is happening in Kaduna, Zamfara, Plateau, Benue, Kastina are all pointer to the failure of the centre.”

On the issue of youths employment, Nsirim reassured that the issue has been on the front burner of the Governor Wike’s administration.

“One very unique thing I have come to like about, Governor Wike is that he keeps every promise he makes to Rivers people. I can assure you that the employment of 5000 people will be implemented.”

He disclosed that the State Government under the visionary leadership of Governor Wike has done so much in the development of education in the State with the rehabilitation of several secondary schools and training and retraining of primary and secondary schools teachers.

“Also recall that the State Government under the able leadership of Governor Wike has awarded scholarships to 500 Rivers students studying medicine and other medical Sciences in the PAMO University of Medical Sciences. That is unprecedented. It implies that soon Rivers State will be exporting medical personnel to other states in the country,” Nsirim said.

The Information and Communications Commissioner outlined some of the projects to include the Cassava Flour Processing company in Oyibo; Mother and Child Hospital at Rumumasi; Opobo/Nkoro road; Odufor-Umuoye Road, Etche; Umueze-Umogberi-Eberi Road, Omuma and the Rehabilitation centre at Iriebe.

Other projects include National Industrial Court Judges’ Quarters; Rivers State University (RSU) Senate Building; Isaiah Odolu Street, GRA; Herbert Macaulay / Nzimiro; Rumuigbo and William Jumbo/Enerst Ikoli/Eleme Streets, Old GRA.

Also billed for commissioning scheduled to begin on Thursday are Community Secondary Schools at Obiagu, Oyibo; and Eteo in Eleme local Government area; National Union of Rivers State Students’ Secretariat and Pabod Breweries/Oginigba Roads.

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant to the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications, Rivers State.