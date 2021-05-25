Democracy Day Anniversary: ARRANGEMENTS FOR 2021 DELTA STATE PRAISE, THANKSGIVING DAY ENTERS TOP GEAR

Arrangements for the 2021 Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day in commemoration of the 6th anniversary of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa administration have entered top gear.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the ceremony, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba today said the event is in fulfilment of a solemn promise made by Senator Okowa on the day of his inauguration as Governor of the state to always acknowledge the hand of the Almighty God in the affairs of Delta State.

Mr. Ukah stated that, as usual, this year’s event will have in attendance notable local and international gospel artists who will join in offering worthy praise to God.

They include Mercy Chinwo, Paul Nams, Sinachi, Nkechi Chukwura, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Testimony Jaga and Sonnie Badu.

The ceremony, scheduled to hold inside the main bowl of the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, beginning from 9am, on Saturday, May 29, 2021, will have the General Overseer of Dunamis Gospel International Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, as the Guest Speaker.

Mr. Ukah said that the venue of the event is already wearing a different look as the committee members are working round the clock to make this year’s ceremony memorable, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the event.

Other members of the committee are Comrade Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, Mrs. Flora Alatan, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo, Apostle Sylvanus Okorotie, Mr. Raymond Mgbakor, Venerable Charles Osemenam, Mrs. Ruth Osiegbu and Mrs. Kevwe Agas, who is the Secretary of the committee.