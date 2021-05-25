REPS MINORITY CAUCUS CELEBRATES EDWIN CLARK @ 94

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated a celebrated nationalist and former minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark as he celebrate his 94th birthday anniversary

According to a Statement by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the Caucus said that Chief Edwin Clark has remained a leading light, fearless democrat and forthright leader, who has continued to demonstrate an undiminished commitment towards the entrenchment of good governance elements of fairness, rule of law, justice and equity in our national polity.

“His unrelenting quest towards national stability through the establishment of constitutional federalism and recognition of the rights, privilege, aspirations and sensibilities of coalescing entities, distinguishes him as an insightful leader, who understands the nuances of our nation and the solution for the challenges we face.

“Furthermore, Chief Edwin Clark’s innumerable contributions towards the development of our nation, including the establishment of the Edwin Clark University in his hometown as well as his role towards the establishment of the University of Benin offers a glimpse into his commitment for the future of our nation.

“The Minority Caucus celebrates Chief Clark on this auspicious occasion and prays to God to grant him many more years in good health,” the Caucus prayed in the Statement.