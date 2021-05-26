2021 Delta State Praise, Thanksgiving Day: Some Roads To Be Closed

The Organizing Committee of the 2021 Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day in commemoration of the 6th anniversary of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa administration has announced that some roads leading to the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, venue of the event, will be closed to traffic on May 29, 2021 from 8am to 5pm.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the ceremony, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba today said that the roads are entrance to Nnebisi Road from SLOT, Studio 24 Road, Ebenuwa Street, MFM Road, behind stadium, and Tom Halim Street.

Others are entrance to Nnebisi Road from Gallant Chi Chi Drive, Nwokobia Street, Nwabueze Lane and Austin Iyeh Lane all around AGGS area.

Mr. Ukah stated that the closure of the roads is to allow for a hitch free ceremony as very important dignitaries are expected to attend the event.

He advised motorists and other road users to make use of alternative routes in the town as all relevant security and traffic control departments will be mobilized that day to ensure strict compliance with the closure.

The Chairman apologized for the inconveniences the closure of the roads will cause members of the public, just as he asked for their cooperation to make the ceremony a success.

The ceremony is in fulfilment of a solemn promise made by Senator Okowa on the day of his inauguration as Governor of the state to always acknowledge the hand of the Almighty God in the affairs of Delta State.

Notable local and international gospel artists such as Mercy Chinwo, Paul Nams, Sinachi, Nkechi Chukwura, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Testimony Jaga and Sonnie Badu will join in offering worthy praise to God.