£4.2m IBORI LOOT: Putting The Records Straight – OAGF

OFFICE OF THE ACCOUNTANT GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION

Press Release

Wednesday, May 26, 2021

RE: £4.2m IBORI LOOT: PUTTING THE RECORDS STRAIGHT

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) wishes to put the records straight regarding the widely circulated media report on the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

The issue of the £4.2m Ibori Loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.

This explanation is without prejudice to the proceedings at the public hearing that took place yesterday during which the AGF was only making general comments about recoveries relating to State Governments.

This is the true position as regards the £4.2m Ibori Loot.

Henshaw Ogubike mnipr

Director (Information, Press and Public Relations)