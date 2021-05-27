PRESS STATEMENT

27th May, 2021

AGOF’s recant of £4.2m payment to Delta Govt: PDP laughs at APC’s agent of misinformation

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the take-back of an earlier false claim by the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris whose office has since recanted by putting the record straight that no £4.2m was paid to Delta State Government has confirmed the position of PDP that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Publicity team is headed by an unkind and bad-tempered fellow.

PDP’s State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza who made the declaration in a statement in Asaba, said the repudiation of the claim which the APC attack dogs led by Mr. Sylvester Imonina latched on to deride the person of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Delta State and calling him unprintable names has further exposed the propagandists as ill-mannered, unrefined, and who would go to any length to do the unimaginable to propagate lies against Dr. Okowa and his administration.

Dr. Osuoza said: “We commend the nobility of Deltans who held themselves together when APC’s ‘nattering nabobs of negativism’ spewed their distorted and deceptive information of a non-existent payment to Delta State, and for which without double-checking for the fact of the matter, they unabashedly, with gusto rushed into conclusions. Their mission, which is in consonance with their sworn mindset to tarnish the image of the governor, his administration, and the PDP evidently turned out to be ill-fated, as the Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris withdrew his earlier claim in a statement saying: “The issue of the £4.2m loot has not been properly resolved. The money is still being awaited, after which the issues around it will be resolved before further action is taken. For now, no money has been returned to Delta State.”

Has Mr. Imonina, APC’s chief officer in misinformation and disinformation heard of the above clarification by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation? A person of character and good conscience would have also recanted and withdrawn all the false theatrics made in the name of a Press Release by now just like the OAGF has done? But no, not those who have sworn to at all cost bring down Governor Okowa, his administration, and paint the well-loved PDP black. We laugh at their foolishness and indiscretion.

Of course, the APC disinformation machine does not have that courage; they’ll rather continue to take pleasure in rollicking in the mud and shame.

Ours is to continue to express gratitude to the good people of Delta State for not believing the lies and deceptions in misinformation being rolled out with reckless abandon by the APC in Delta State. We commend all PDP faithful, supporters, and well-wishers for unrelentingly standing by our party, and for telling the opposition in clear terms that Delta is a PDP State.

PDP! Power to the people.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.