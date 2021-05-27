ARMED FORCES, ARMY, National news, PRESS RELEASE

PRES. BUHARI APPOINTS MAJ. GEN FAROUK YAHAYA, AS NEW CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

PRESIDENT BUHARI APPOINTS NEW CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF

The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Please disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.
Thank you for your cooperation.

ONYEMA NWACHUKWU
Brigadier General
Acting Director Defence Information
27 May 2021

