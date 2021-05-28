ENENCHE, SINACH, CHIOMA JESUS, OTHERS STORM ASABA FOR DELTA PRAISE, THANKSGIVING DAY TOMORROW

All is now set for the 2021 Delta State Praise and Thanksgiving Day, in commemoration of the 6th anniversary of the Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa administration, scheduled for the main bowl of Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba, tomorrow (29/05/2021).

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the ceremony, Mr. Patrick Ukah, in a statement in Asaba today stated that all necessary logistics needed to hold a successful event have been put in place as the entire stadium in general, and the main bowl in particular, is wearing a different look.

Mr. Ukah disclosed that notable local and international gospel artists such as Mercy Chinwo, Paul Nams, Sinachi, Nkechi Chukwura, Chioma Jesus, Tim Godfrey, Testimony Jaga and Sonnie Badu, as well as the General Overseer of Dunamis Gospel International Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, who will be the Guest Speaker, have started arriving Asaba for the ceremony.

In addition, Delta State Mass Choir will be on ground to add extra colour to the ceremony, just as there will be a drama presentation by Glory of God Concept, the Committee Chairman revealed.

According to Mr. Ukah, as part of the activities lined up for the day, Senator Okowa, will be presented with the winner’s golden trophy won by Team Delta contingent at the Edo 2020 National Sports Festival held in Benin City, Edo State, in April this year and also receive the hosting right flag presented to the state by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports having won the hosting right for the next National Sports Festival scheduled for 2022.

He said the event is in fulfilment of a solemn promise made by Senator Okowa on the day of his inauguration as Governor of the state to always acknowledge the hand of the Almighty God in the affairs of Delta State.

Meanwhile, the Organizing Committee of the ceremony has said that some roads are to be closed to traffic on that day. The roads are entrance to Nnebisi Road from SLOT, Studio 24 Road, Ebenuwa Street, MFM Road, behind stadium, and Tom Halim Street.

Others are entrance to Nnebisi Road from Gallant Chi Chi Drive, Nwokobia Street, Nwabueze Lane and Austin Iyeh Lane all around AGGS area.

Mr. Ukah stated that the closure of the roads is to allow for a hitch free ceremony as very important dignitaries are expected to attend the event, adding that all COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the ceremony.