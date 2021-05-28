May 29 Anniversary: BRO OBUAH APPLAUDS GOV WIKE’S 6YRS IN OFFICE, OPTIMISTIC OF GREATER HEIGHTS

Press Statement

As Governor Nyesom Wike marks two years of his second term in office and a cumulative of six years in office as the Vision bearer for the oil rich multi- ethnic Rivers State, Bro Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA says the State has emerged stronger and more united under the leadership of Governor Wike.

Bro Obuah, the immediate past State Chairman of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and under whose leadership, Gov Wike won the governorship election back to back in these six years of purposeful leadership powered by the Ikwerre born politician, lawyer and political scientist, all the erstwhile sentiments that characterized Rivers people have evaporated and crystallized into one united whole enviably tagged ‘Rivers people’

The RIWAMA boss in a treatise titled, ‘Why we celebrate’ Governor Wike, said despite the current economic hardship in the country the magnitude of which is unprecedented in the history of Nigeria no thanks to All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, governor Wike has been able to demystify governance as something achievable if the political will is there and the right peg rightly fitted into the right hole.

He described Governor Wike’s two years of his second term in office as an era of massive infrastructural development, link roads and bridges between various communities across the 23 Local Government Areas of the State; monumental flyovers and overhead bridges in the State capital, Port Harcourt; aimed at easing the perennial traffic congestions that had become a torn in the flesh of commuters; rehabilitation and reactivation of moribund health facilities across the State as well as dilapidated educational institutions.

Other reasons for celebrating what he called “pragmatic leadership” include: elevation of State tertiary educational institutions to befitting status, human capital development, effectuating the State judiciary and funding the security agencies in the State for performance optimization etc.

The RIWAMA Sole Administrator also commended Governor Wike for a cleaner, neater, friendly and safer environment better than he met it on May 29, 2015 when he was sworn in.

Bro Obuah believes the best is yet to be seen of this enigmatic leader and Governor par excellence and urged Rivers people to rally round the people’s governor for greater breakthroughs in the years ahead.

“We are indeed inspired by your ideas and courage. Congratulations Your Excellency and may God continue to bless and strengthen you”, Bro Obuah prayed.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah,

Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.

Friday, May 28, 2021.