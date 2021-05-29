PRESS STATEMENT

29th May, 2021

6TH ANNIVERSARY: WE ARE ON COURSE TO ACHIEVE A STRONGER DELTA – PDP

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Deltans on the occasion of the 6th Anniversary of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration and commended their tenacity and cooperation with the Government towards the sustenance of peace, unity, and the harmonious coexistence which has consolidated the collective identity as one Delta over the years.

A congratulatory statement by the PDP, signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, further hailed Deltans for their resilience in the face of the monumental challenges necessitated especially, by the ineptitude of the APC led government at the centre in the last six years, and expressed gratitude to the people for the trust and confidence reposed in the PDP to continue to deliver good governance as they march steadily and confidently towards achieving a Stronger Delta and the provision of the dividends of democracy and prosperity to all Deltans.

The statement reads: “Delta PDP heartily congratulates Deltans; indigenes and residents, on the auspicious occasion of the 6th anniversary of the peaceful, pragmatic, projects filled and people-oriented administration of His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, the Executive Governor of Delta State and the Ekwueme of the Universe.

“The last six years has been quite exciting and eventful and we can proudly beat our chest and proclaim with every iota of confidence as we recall that the first term of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was anchored on the brilliant and very articulate SMART Agenda (Strategic Wealth creation projects and provision of jobs for all Deltans; Meaningful peacebuilding platforms aimed at political and social harmony; Agricultural reforms and accelerated industrialization; Relevant Health and Education policies; Transformed environment through urban renewal).

This then crystalized strategically into the Stronger Delta mantra, which astutely defined the visionary engagement and administrative acumen of the second term objective and is progressing steadily and successfully with the delivery of quality infrastructural projects in critical sectors and the strengthening of the Government establishments, parastatals, and MDAs.

“Additionally, there have also been provision and expansion of jobs creation and entrepreneurial opportunities through skills acquisition programmes, microcredit schemes and other Empowerment programmes, the committed effort towards capacity development with the establishment of higher institutions, distributed appropriately across the zones and the laudable entrenchment of sustainable peace, as well as the security of lives and properties of all Deltans across the State, amongst others.

“We most happily congratulate our dynamic, indefatigable, cerebral and astute leader and Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, (Ekwueme), for the firm, focused, articulate, determined, positive, yet humane and benevolent leadership, he has provided for Deltans and indeed the South-South geopolitical zone, in the course of the last six years.

“The outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic and the handling of the Covid-19 situation tested many leaders, but we are proud to say that even when faced with the sombre backdrop that himself and family had witnessed by enduring a frightening personal health scare and a monumental bereavement, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had continued to show unwavering leadership to Deltans and had been covered by the sufficient Grace of God, which attests to a leadership that has already been divinely ordained and blessed.

“We sincerely thank Deltans for their support, trust and confidence reposed in the capacity of the PDP to deliver good governance to them, as manifested in our resounding victories in the two Governorship elections, the Local Government Council Polls, and the several Bye-elections conducted over the period and we want to assure Deltans of better days ahead as we strive with greater dedication and commitment to deliver only the best for our great and wonderful people across the three Senatorial zones.

“It has indeed become unfortunately crystal clear, with the leadership ineptitude of the APC which has plunged Nigeria into a nightmare country of killings, kidnappings, horrendous insecurity, terrible hardship, suffocating suffering and a dysfunctional administration by a confused and a collapsing Political party, surviving on desperate lies and misleading propaganda, that the PDP is the only party that has the welfare and interest of Deltans and Nigerians at heart and can rescue this country from clueless and selfish wickedness that exists today under the APC.

“Congratulations Deltans as we celebrate another democracy day and the 6th anniversary of the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. We are on course towards achieving a Stronger Delta and promise that better days are still ahead in the coming years.

Long live Delta State

God Bless all Deltans.

PDP! Power to the people.

Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary,

PDP, Delta State.