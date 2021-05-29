May 29: ELUMELU HAILS OKOWA FOR BRINGING ABOUT A STRONGER DELTA

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has commended the steadfastness of the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, in bringing about rapid and sustainable overall developments across the State.

In a congratulatory message to the Governor on Saturday 29th May, 2021, on his administration’s 6th anniversary, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu described Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a God-sent Governor to the people of Delta State, saying that his administration has done excellently well in bringing about a Stronger Delta State that all are proud off.

Hon. Elumelu, who represents Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, also appreciated the people of the State for their support and cooperation with the Okowa- led administration.

He noted that the people, across the three senatorial districts of the state, have continued to demonstrate love and gratitude to the Governor and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for the peace, unity and progress in the State.

“On behalf of the good people of Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency and Deltans in general, I heartily rejoice with and congratulate you, our God-sent Governor, Your Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, on this auspicious occasion of your 6th anniversary in the saddle of our dear State.

“You have done excellently well in bringing about a Stronger Delta State that we all are proud of. Indeed, we have never had it so good.

“We wish you more glorious and impactful achievements and pray for divine wisdom, guidance and protection as you work towards finishing Strong in the remaining years of your administration.

“God Bless our dear Governor Okowa; God bless Delta State,” the Minority Leader prayed.