HoReps Constitution Review: SOUTH SOUTH ZONAL PUBLIC HEARING TO HOLD IN ASABA

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitutional Review will hold its South South zonal public hearing in Asaba, Delta State.

According to statement signed by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Special Committee on Constitution Review, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase and the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and Chairman, South South Public Hearing, Asaba Centre, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Godwin Elumelu, the public hearing comes up on Thursday 3rd and Friday 4th June, 2021.

The statement said that the public hearing is part of House of Representatives efforts in ensuring wide participation of Nigerians and other critical stakeholders in the process of altering the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

It further stated that the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu will be leading five other Honourable members of the committee, two consultants and three secretariat staff to the event that has been scheduled to hold at the Delta State Event Centre, Okpanam Road, Asaba, Delta State.

The Committee therefore, has invited the State Governors that make up the Asaba South South zonal centre, namely Delta, Edo and Bayelsa States, to present position papers during the public hearing.

Also invited to present position papers are: representatives of Delta, Edo and Bayelsa States Houses of Assembly, representatives of traditional institutions in Delta, Edo and Bayelsa States, civil society organizations, political parties, NUJ, NLC, NUT, Ethnic Nationalities in the three States, as well as other critical stakeholders.

Time for the public hearing is 10 am each day.