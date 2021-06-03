GOV WIKE IS BLUEPRINT NEWSPAPERS GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has bagged the Blueprint Newspapers Governor of the Year Award.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was named Icon of Democracy in Africa while Eleven other Governors also received different awards at the event which took place at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Blueprint Newspapers Limited, described Governor Wike as a development strategist.

He said Governor Wike has used infrastructural revolution, healthcare, education, agriculture and sports to honour his social contract with Rivers people.

Also speaking as Chairman at the occasion, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, urged the media to promote democracy and stabilise the unity of the country.

The Senate President also enjoined the media to halt the spread of fake news by publishing the truth at all times.

Commenting on Governor Wike’s award, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, commended the management of Blueprint Newspapers for recognising the giant development strides taking place in the State.

Nsirim said Governor Wike has within the last six years demonstrated that he is a visionary leader and prudent manager of resources.

“When his contemporaries are complaining of economic downturn, Governor Wike is commissioning projects and flagging off new ones,” he stated.

Kelvin Ebiri

Special Assistant (Media) Rivers State Governor

June 3, 2021