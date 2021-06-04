Delta SSG Appointment: REPS MINORITY LEADER, ELUMELU, CONGRATULATES UKAH

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has congratulated Chief Patrick Ukah on his appointment as the Secretary to the Government of Delta State.

Hon. Elumelu in a Statement on Friday described Ukah as a thoroughbred, a Man of great capacity, eminently qualified to manage the office of the Secretary to the State Government for the benefit of the People of the State.

“Chief Patrick Ukah is well prepared for the office of the SSG. He has the knowledge, the stamina, the political and administrative sagacity to manage the engine room of the Government,” Elumelu noted.

He commended the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for the appointment, saying it was a divine decision taken at the right time.

“There is no doubt, this appointment by His Excellency the Governor is divinely inspired, seeing that Chief Patrick Ukah has remained acceptable personality, who by no means, will add great value to the Governance of the State.”

The Minority Leader, therefore urged Chief Patrick Ukah to see his appointment as the permissive will of God towards helping the Governor to finish well and Strong, even as he called on him to put his worth of knowledge into practice as he discharges his duties as the Secretary to the Government of Delta State.

“On behalf of the people of Delta State, I sincere congratulate my dear brother, Chief Patrick Ukah, on your appointment as the Secretary to the Government of our dear State, Delta. Our prayer is that God in his infinite mercy will give you the much needed wisdom to carry out what is required of you in the discharge of your duties, to the benefit of Deltans and to the glory of God Almighty,” Elumelu prayed.