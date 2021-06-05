AMASS Congratulates Ukah On His Appointment As Delta SSG

Anioma Media Associates, a group of leading Journalists of Anioma extraction, has hailed the appointment of Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah as the Secretary to the Delta State Government.

The group, in a Statement on Saturday, by the Deputy National Coordinator, Elder Chukwudi Abiandu and Secretary General Dcn. Williams Chijioke Ugbolue expressed happiness over the appointment and while saying it was well deserved, described Mr. Patrick Ukah as a man with considerable understanding of the Government and people of the state, having worked closely with the present administration in very notable positions where he distinguished himself creditably.

AMASS noted that Chief Ukah’s wealth of experience in administration, garnered over the years, will serve as an added advantage to the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the State, affirming that the new Delta SSG, with his charisma, charm, discipline and humility, is an excellent choice for the office, now being the engine room of the Government.

While appreciating the Governor of the State, Senator Dr.Ifeanyi Okowa for the appointment, AMASS called on Chief Ukah to see his new responsibility as another avenue to promote the unity, peace and progress of the State, adding that the appointment was to further consolidate the coordination of the administration in fulfilling the Stronger Delta Agenda to the benefit of all Deltans, as the tenure gradually winds down.

“We are happy and fulfilled that you were found worthy to be appointed to the exalted position of the Secretary to the Delta State Government. It is, no doubt, a position of trust where you are expected to continue to display the impressive discipline and unflinching loyalty, synonymous with your excellent service to the state in previous portfolios, to the Governor who is the epitome of the Government of the State.

“You have done it before and we trust, you will do it again and continue to make us proud.

“We heartily Congratulate you and pray to God to guide and direct every of your moves as you perform your assignment in your new position, to the satisfaction of the people of Delta State,” AMASS declared in the Statement.