WIKE HAS MADE RIVERS RELIABLE INDEX FOR DEVELOPMENT – NSIRIM

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has made Rivers State the reliable index for development in Nigeria, says the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim.

Nsirim who said this while reacting to a phone-in radio programme today, 5/6/2021, declared that his assertion remains incontrovertible.

The Information and Communications Commissioner said Governor Wike was not given handover note by his predecessor but that his ingenuity has enabled him record such unprecedented height in the delivery of democratic dividends to Rivers people.

On the issue of employment generation, Nsirim said Governor Wike come to change the narrative by building institutions that are providing employment for youths of the State.

“Governor Wike is building institutions such as the Rivers State University Medical College, the Cassava Processing Company etc and we should understand that and not just to play to the galary and politicise everything.

“The Governor has made it as part of Government policy to fuse into all contracts being executed in the State, apprenticeship scheme which compels the companies to employ engineers-trainees and train them for capacity development, he said.

On issues of security, Nsirim said Wike has evolved an effective strategy to deal with the security situation in Rivers State. “Wike has a strategy and of course he doesn’t do this without the State Security Council which comprises of the Army, Navy, Airforce, Police, DSS and the Civil Defence Corps.

He said the State Government under Wike set up the a formidable security architecture codenamed Operation Sting which has become a very robust security structure that has received global commendation.

“The C4i has also been rejuvenated. We are having a robust security architecture and I challenge those in the State to tell us what the crime statistics used to be before 2015 and now.

He advised the people, particularly those in the opposition in the State to know that the State belongs to all and stop playing to the galary instead of engaging in constructive criticism. “The time has come for Rivers people to understand that we have a Governor who is being celebrate in the country today for his outstanding performance.”

Amieyeofori Ibim,

Special Assistant (media),

Honourable Commissioner for Information and Communications,

Rivers State.

5/6/2021.