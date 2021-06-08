HUMANITARIAN MINISTRY ANNOUNCES NEXT STAGE OF ENROLLMENT FOR N-POWER BATCH C STREAM 1

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has announced the next step for the N_power Batch C Stream One applicants.

In a release, signed by Nneka Ikem Anibeze, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, the Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali, revealed that the ministry has commenced the next stage of enrollment with the verification of email addresses by applicants.

Alkali therefore called on shortlisted applicants to check their respective email/ addresses for confirmation and further directives.

He further directed applicants to log into http://www.nasims.gov.ng to enrol their biometric data.

The Permanent Secretary also advised applicants to contact NPower helplines or email support at support.npower@nasims.gov.ng for other enquiries.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs is charged with the responsibility of implementing National Social Investment Programmes.