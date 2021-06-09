GOVERNOR NYESOM WIKE’S STRATEGIC INTERVENTION IN THE HEALTH SECTOR – By Ugochukwu Oputa

*** Positioning Rivers State As The Nation’s Top Choice Destination For Medical Tourism

– Sir. Dr. Peter Odili, Governor of Rivers State (1999-2007)

In course of the activities of the Nyesom Wike led administration, the Health Sector has been one area that have received direct and strategic intervention by the State Government.

As one who works closely with the state government, I have had an opportunity to witness these interventions first hand.

• Rivers State University Teaching hospital

As one of the strategic moves by the NEW Administration, he upgraded the braitwaite memorial hospital (BHM) to a University Teaching Hospital. To achieve this upgrade, the Governor saw to a massive infrastructural improvement of the facility, the construction of the Doctors quarters, and the acquisition of $10Million worth of medical equipment.

I and my team had a first hand tour of that facility led by the Deputy Medical Director of the Hospital.

The Rivers State University Teaching hospital ranks as one of the best medical facilities in the country. In fact, as of today, the hospital boasts of having the best Radiology Department in the country, second only the National Hospital, Abuja.

• School of Medical Sciences & Medical College

The NEW Administration also went on to establish for the very first time, a school of Medical Sciences in the State-owned university. Also, just days ago the Governor flagged off the construction of a Medical College in the state

The massive intervention in the renovation of otherwise moribund secondary healthcare institutions in the state with the simultaneous rehabilitation of several General Hospitals, the Construction of Magnificent Dima Denni-Fiberesima Doctors Quarters and the approval of the implementation of the corrected Consolidated Medical Salary Scale for doctors in Rivers State service are but a few other interventions by this administration.

• Ultra Modern Mother and Child Specialist Hospital

On Monday, June 7, 2021, the State Government officially commissioned the Ultra Modern Mother and Child Specialist Hospital.

Last year in one of my articles about the facility, I had highlighted some key statistics to the import of that hospital. However, in case you do not know what this facility portends, consider this below:

In 2015, Nigeria’s estimated maternal mortality ratio was over 800 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births, with approximately 58 000 maternal deaths during that year. By comparison, the total number of maternal deaths in 2015 in the 46 most developed countries was 1700, resulting in a maternal mortality ratio of 12 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births. In fact, a Nigerian woman has a 1 in 22 lifetime risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth or postpartum/post-abortion; whereas in the most developed countries, the lifetime risk is 1 in 4900. (WHO.it)

A look at the statistics above shows that the Mother and Child Hospital is one of the most thoughtful and passionate projects of the NEW Administration.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the Ultra-modern Mother and Child Hospital, Governor Nyesom Wike said:

“To the glory of God the Rivers State Mother and Child Hospital has been commissioned and is ready for use. I appreciate the Hon Minister of Health, Hon. Dr Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, for honouring our invitation and performing the commisioning of this project.

“The 132- Bed Hospital which has an on site quaters for doctors is furnished and fully equiped with 50 Delivery Rooms, 6 Modular Operating Theatres, Invitro Fertilization Equipment, Fluoroscopic Equipment, Mamography Equipment and other equipment for leading pediatric and gynaecology practice.”

• Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre.

Same yesterday, we went for the Flag off of the construction of Dr. Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Diseases Diagnostics and Treatment Centre.

The novelty of this project is one that requires no debate.

If there was ever any doubt of the State Government’s resolve in priotizing the health sector, this particular project cleared all doubts.

In the Words of the former governor of Rivers State Sir. Dr. Peter Odili, “The Cancer & Cadiovscular Diseases Diagnostic & Treatment Centre initiated by Gov Nyesom Wike is next to none in Nigeria”

This medical centre when completed, will position Rivers State as one of the Nations top destination in terms of Medical Tourism.

• Medical Scholarships

While all these massive investment in the health sector are ongoing, the Government in making sure the legacy is not short lived, have already engaged the training of Rivers Youths in the medical sector throughgranting scholarship to over 500 individuals to study Medicine at PAMO University, with their tuition fee paid up two years advance

A close study of the playout of events as regards the health sector will show you that it is a result of a well calculated act of vision by the Executive Governor of Rivers State to position Rivers State as number one in the country in terms of Health.

I’ve had the rare privilege to witness these developments and history making for myself and every single time, I’m filled with excitement.

Thank You Governor Wike for prioritizing the health sector and matching thoughts and will with action.

Ugochukwu Oputa

08 June, 2021