New SSG Appreciates Deltans, Calls For Cooperation, Support

Chief Patrick Ukah, new Delta SSG

The new Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, has expressed appreciation to his numerous well wishers who felicitated with him on his appointment and subsequent swearing-in as SSG by the state Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa.
Chief Ukah noted that the volume of goodwill messages he received were overwhelming, adding that show of love towards him and his family is very much appreciated.
The SSG in a statement he personally signed today (09/06/2021) in Asaba, said that the impact of the magnitude of the messages has added to his zeal and determination to succeed in office
He assured that, by the Grace of God, he will not disappoint the Governor who believe in his ability to serve as the SSG and called for cooperation from all concerned for a successful tenure in office.

