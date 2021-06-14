GOV EMMANUEL ASSURES OF TEN NEW AIRCRAFTS, AS IBOM AIR WELCOMES TWO NEW AIRBUSES

Two new A220-300 series Airbuses have been added to the fleet of Ibom Airline bringing the total to seven aircrafts.

Ten of such giant aircrafts are to be added to the fleet to boost the vision of making Ibom Air, the most vibrant airline in the sub-region.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel who announced this on Sunday, June 13, while receiving the two new aircrafts at the Victor Attah International Airport, said that the two new Airbus A220-300 series mark a major milestone in Aviation development in the state.

Governor Emmanuel who further hinted that 10 Airbus A220-300 series will be added to the fleet of Ibom Airline before his tenure elapses in 2023, said “God will help us so we can take over the entire airspace in this region.

“I want to first of all express my appreciation to God Almighty,David in the Bible said, if it had not been the Lord who is on our side certainly it would not have been possible.

“We have been favoured by God, we have been counseled by the Holy Spirit, we have been strengthen by the Holy Spirit”.

Today marks a major milestone in the history of aviation development not only for Akwa Ibom State but in this country. Never in the history of this nation has a state establish and own a sucessful airline, but this is marking a milestone in that history.

He thanked the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom for supporting his vision of aviation development in the state.

The Governor reasoned that having experienced the present state of insecurity and economic instability in the country, it could be seen that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has what it takes to return Nigeria to the glorious days of economic boom.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event, and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, while unveiling the two new Airbus 220-300 series, congratulated Governor Emmanuel for exceptional performances in the development of the State, especially the aviation industry, adding that all PDP States are setting the pace of development in the entire nation.

“I congratulate you my brother for all the things you have been doing in all facets of life to the people of Akwa Ibom State, in infrastructure you are there, in education you are there, in healthcare you are there, in agriculture you are there, in empowerment you are there, in human capital development you are there”.

Tambuwal who is the Chairman of PDP Governors’ forum, announced that all PDP States Governors are in Akwa Ibom State to deliberate over the state of affairs of the nation.

The Governor of Adamawa, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, in a goodwill message described the event as unprecedented in history of aviation noting that the aircraft will unlock the economy of the state and the country at large.

In his presentation, the Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Captain Mfon Udom, described the A220-300 series aircrafts as the newest and most advanced passenger aircrafts in the world, noting that the aircraft has 140 wide seats.

He thanked the Minister of Aviation and Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for their support in the realization of the vision.