NO AUTOMATIC TICKET IN 2023, ESISO TELLS PDP ASPIRANTS; SAYS PARTY’LL ORGANIZE FREE, FAIR, CREDIBLE PRIMARIES

State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta State, Chief Kingsley Esiso has declared that there will be no automatic ticket for any aspirant of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Esiso made this declaration when a Governorship aspirant Chief Kenneth Gbagi paid him a consultation visit at his private residence in Sapele.

Chief Esiso stated clearly that the party’s candidate for all elective positions shall be selected in a free and fair primary process to the satisfaction of all concern.

“As a party, we believe that power belongs to the people and as such we will not sit down to write names or impose candidates on the people of our party.

“The Peoples Democratic Party believes in due process and we will continue to uphold what is right, fair and just as we approach the 2023 general election he added.

He stated that the party won overwhelmingly in the last general election because of the credible primaries it conducted for various offices and will maintain the same standard which will make the outcome acceptable to all aspirants.

“All of you can testify to the fact that the overall success we recorded in the last general election is due primarily to the level of transparency and credibility in the conduct of our party’s primaries and we will uphold the same standard.

“We don’t want people to start dragging our candidates to court because of pre election matters that will now affect our chances at the general election, where instead of campaigning, we will be running from court to court, I don’t think any of you will want that for our party, Esiso stated.

Esiso urged the aspirant and indeed all aspirants to go about the business of their political aspirations peacefully without heating up the system and to make for a continuous peaceful implementation of the SMART Agenda of the Okowa administration.

“I encourage all our teaming supporters to continue to give necessary support to the Governor Okowa administration that is poised to deliver on his Stronger Delta vision.

“Without our support as party leaders, it will be difficult for the government to achieve its objectives of making Delta State better, so I encourage all of you to give the governor your support in order for it to succeed, he added.