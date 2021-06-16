100 Days in Office: ELUMELU CONGRATULATES DELTA COUNCIL CHAIRMEN

The Minority Leader of the House Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has felicitated with the Council Chairmen in Delta State as they mark 100 days in Office.

Elumelu in a Statement on Tuesday commended the Chairmen for successfully steered the affairs of the people at the various Local Government Areas in the State for 100 days, noting that it was a period where solid foundation was laid for a glorious tenure.

The Minority Leader also

lauded them for ensuring peace, security and unity in their domains within the period under review in consonance with the directives of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that testimonies of environmental cleanliness, assistance in the area of provision of seedlings, improved cassava stems, insecticide and fertilizers to local farmers by the Council bosses as well as infrastructure development, abounded in some of the Council areas within this period they have been in office.

“We are impressed with your acting so far with the limited resources available to you. You have followed the directives of His Excellency, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, our indefatigable Governor and I must say that you have done well within your 100 days in Office,” the Minority Leader Stated.

He however, urged them to be focused in the translation of their policies and programmes, bearing in mind the Stronger Delta Agenda of the State Governor, and advised that all their policy directives and implementations should be geared towards enhancing the standard of living of the grassroots.

“As elected servants of the people, we have the obligation to work towards the realization of their wishes and aspirations, within the limited resources available to us, hence, I urge you not to deviate from this social contract.

“I commend the cordial relationship between you and our councillors and wished it will continue, for the relationship between the Executive and the Legislature is more of cooperation and collaboration rather than antagonism,” Elumelu noted.

The Federal Lawmaker further urged them to remember what they learnt from Gotni leadership development centre, Abuja and ensure that the outcome will clearly distinguish them and make their tenure a rewarding experience.

“As I congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your 100 Days in Office, it is my prayer that God will give you the needed wisdom and the enablement to work for the good of people at the various local Government Areas in our dear State,” the Minority Leader prayed.