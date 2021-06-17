DELTA PDP INAUGURATES ISOKO NORTH PEACE, RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Delta State, has inaugurated a Peace and Reconciliation committee to address the lingering crisis that has disrupted the smooth operations of the party in Isoko North LGA.

A statement by Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza,

State Publicity Secretary, Delta State PDP disclosed that the Committee, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, 16th June, 2021, by the State Party Chairman, Olorogun, Barr. Kingsley Esiso, after a meeting of the State Working Committee held on the 15th June, 2021, at the Party Secretariat, is made up as follows:

(1). CHIEF EDWIN UZOR – CHAIRMAN.

(2). HON. TIMI TONYE, Ph.D. – SECRETARY.

(3). BARR. ANDREW ORUGBO – MEMBER.

(4). DR. IFEANYI M. OSUOZA – MEMBER.

(5). MRS. VIVIAN OGHENEOVO – MEMBER

The terms of reference for the committee are:

(1) To look into the circumstances surrounding the accusations and counter-accusations within the leadership and followership of the Party in Isoko North LGA with a view to fostering lasting peace within the Party.

(2) To recommend where necessary, any further steps that are needed to be taken in the present circumstance.

Speaking during the inauguration, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, expressed full confidence in the ability of the committee to deliver on this very important mandate and while charging the members to bring their wealth of experience to bear on the assignment, equally urged the teeming party faithful, particularly those from Isoko North LGA, to give the committee maximum support and cooperation, in order to achieve it’s objective of ensuring that sustainable peace returns to the party in the area.

Responding on behalf of the Members, the Chairman of the committee and former PDP Delta State Party Chairman, Chief Edwin Uzor, assured the State working Committee that his Committee will leave no stone unturned and exploring all legitimate avenues to ensure that peace returns to Isoko North PDP, and while adding that the Committee would carry all interests along and listen to every submission concerning the matter with an open mind, appealed to Isoko North PDP faithful to give the Committee full cooperation during the period of the assignment.

The Committee has Three (3) weeks from the date of inauguration, to attend to all issues covered by it’s terms of reference and report to the State Working Committee with it’s findings and recommendations.