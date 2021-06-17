RIWAMA TO MEET LEADERS OF YOUTHS ASSOCIATIONS FROM RIVERS COMMUNITIES

GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) is inviting all Community Youth Presidents, Secretaries and Public Relation Officers (PROs) in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas to an important meeting with the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah.

DATE: Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

VENUE: Conference Hall, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Mile 4, along Ikwerre Road, Port Harcourt.

TIME: 2 p.m.

The Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah requests that the meeting be treated with the urgency it deserves and further urges the affected Community youth officers to attend the meeting on time and without fail.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).