DELTA TO BENEFIT FROM WORLD BANK ACTION RECOVERY, ECONOMIC STIMULUS PROGRAMME – Ukah

The Delta State Government has reiterated it’s readiness to partner with donor agencies towards the development of the state.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, made this known when he played host to the assessment team of the Federal COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (Federal CARES) Technical Committee of the World Bank Assisted Programme in his office yesterday.

The SSG noted that the state Ministry of Economic Planning had worked hard in ensuring that the state benefits from the World Bank Assisted Intervention Programme by putting in place the structures needed in order to access the funding from the World Bank.

“I am aware that the Ministry of Economic Planning has been working seriously to make sure that we benefit from the World Bank Assisted Programme” he stated.

Chief Ukah equally stated that collaboration with the World Bank and other donor partner agencies would help the state in achieving the Stronger Delta vision of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa who is bent on finishing strong at the end of his tenure.

He said with the structures put in place so far by the Delta Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic stimulus (D CARES), it was obvious that the state was ready for the programme.

The leader of the Federal CARES Technical Committee Assessment Team, Mrs. Fatoki Adebukola, stated that the team was in the state to conduct a Readiness Assessment and Advisory Support as part of activities to prepare Delta Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (D CARES) programme delivery platforms and systems towards the declaration of the Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic stimulus (NG- CARES).

Also speaking the State Co-ordinator, D CARES, Mrs. Patience Ogbewe, said that the state was required to fulfill specified laid down criteria to be verified by a Federal Assessment Team before being certified to commence the programme.