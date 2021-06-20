APC PLOY TO BAN, REGULATE SOCIAL MEDIA IS HYPOCRITICAL – Gov Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says it is hypocritical for the All Progressives Congress to contemplate banning or regulating social media after using it to hoodwink Nigerians to attain power.

He argued that the APC led government has miserably failed, and wants to use its disagreement with Twitter as a false premise to suppress criticism of the administration’s appalling handling of the affairs of the nation through the dubious regulation of social media.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the Rivers State Governor disclosed that Governor Wike, who make this assertion during the inauguration of nine reconstructed streets: Nzimiro, Herbert Macaulay, Amassoma, Arochukwu, Atako, Ogoja, Akure, Yola and Chinwo in Old Government Residential Area of Port Harcourt, noted that APC having become the butt of jokes on social networks, is desperate to trample on freedom of expression of Nigerians.

“You have misled the country. You told us lies through social media . The same social media that you used to take over government, the same social media you want to regulate and ban. The same social media you used to tell Nigerians lies of how former President Goodluck Jonathan did not do this, how PDP did not do that.

“Now, you want the same social media to be regulated. You don’t want freedom of speech. Now, you want to gag them. Did anybody gag you when you were using them?”

Governor Wike said the kidnap of scores of students at Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi State on Thursday, is a further demonstration of APC gross ineptitude to guarantee safety of lives and property of Nigerians.

According to him, Nigerians are anxious for the APC to quit power and allow the more experienced Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to once again restore stability in the polity and dignity of the nation.

” You wake every morning to hear 20 people have been kidnapped; 30 people have been kidnapped and people are telling us to keep quiet. Is it when they have kidnapped your own daughter?”

The governor also took at swipe at the presidency for berating PDP governors, who demanded for transparency and accountability in the way the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)is managed and that the APC led government should be alive to its constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property.

“In Kebbi, 40 to 50 girls have been kidnapped , our young daughters. And then, you are telling me we (PDP) have not proffered solution. Which solution are you talking about? The President is the Commander in Chief of the armed forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is the president that appoints all the security heads in this country.

“No Governor has the power or any role to appoint even a Commissioner of Police. And then you are telling me that we have not proffered any solution. What solution do you want us to proffer? When you have taken your oath of office that you are going to guarantee the lives and property of Nigerians.”

Governor Wike noted that even President Muhammad Buhari during his recent television interview, disclosed to Nigerians that he has nothing left to offer the country in terms of good governance.

“The president spoke to us the other day and Nigerians were happy the way he spoke to them, he told them the truth. And the truth is that whether you like it or not, I have nothing again to offer and that was the truth. And people must agree to that .”

The governor said his administration has deliberately embarked on massive urban renewal drive aimed at restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt.

According to him, it is regrettable that past administrations in the State did not consider it appropriate to restore the lost glory of Port Harcourt.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP, Senator Walid Jubril, who inaugurated the nine streets, commended Governor Wike for transforming Port Harcourt, such that even the blind can attest to it.

Jubril said the entire board of trustees of the PDP is proud of Governor Wike’s steadfast commitment to the PDP. According to him, party stalwarts across the country, are impressed with the governor’s remarkable achievements and leadership.

“Anybody, who is from this State and is trying to go astray , I am not with him. I am with the people of this State and I will remain with you (Wike).”

The Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the 9 streets have a combined length of 4.2km and 6.5km of drains.

He explained that the scope of work includes ; road expansion, construction of drainages, walkways, asphalt overlay, street lighting and road marking.

He listed some of the benefits of the reconstructed streets to include: ease of movement, reduction in travel time, reduction of vehicle wear and tear, protection and enhancement of real estate values, and improving living standards.