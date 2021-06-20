RESIDENT DOCTORS EXTEND MEDICAL CHARITY TO ORPHANAGES IN DELTA

– By Patrick Ochei

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), FMC Asaba Chapter, in collaboration with Fidelity Fortunes Group of Companies, visited various orphanages within Asaba in Delta State, where they donated medical items including foodstuffs, provisions and clothings to the Homes.

The exercise known as “The Doctors Reach Out Programme (T-DROP), was carried out on Saturday 19th June, 2021, with a visit to Happy Home Orphanage, Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles Elderly Peoples’ Home and God on Earth Care Orphanage Home, all in Asaba.

Apart from giving free medical check ups, dispensing of drugs, counselling and health talks to the beneficiaries; distribution of food items and other consumables was equally part of the doctors routine for the day.

Speaking on behalf of ARD, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, Dr Alexander Awunor Chidubem said it has become part of the Association’s annual agenda to carry out humanitarian services to less privileged persons and communities.

He explained that this year’s exercise christened T-DROP was targeted on Orphanage Homes, thereby appreciating God for its success.

Awunor commended the non medical support group – The Fidelity Fortunes Group of Companies for partnering the ARD in meeting the health concerns of the beneficiary orphanages through the medical charity.

On the part of Fidelity Fortunes Group of Companies which was represented by wife of the Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Chioma Ozoma; she acknowledged that the company had always been in the business of making life meaningful for the less privileged members of society.

She said as long as God continues to prosper the company, they would always reach out to the public by contributing to the growth and development of humanity.

Ozoma maintained that the company mainly anchors its corporate social responsibility on building capacities that can only enhance the living standard of individuals within its catchment areas and of course the overall good of society.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries appreciated the doctors and their partners for their kind gestures, praying to God to remember them for good as they remembered the less privileged in the society.

However, the charity event was given a big boost with the presence of the immediate past president of ARD FMC Asaba, Dr Osifo Nwabunor, Secretary of the Publicity Committee, Dr Mrs. Omozele Uwadia and others too numerous to mention.