Fulani Jihadists Threat: DELTA MONARCH’S CALL FOR SECURITY CONSCIOUSNESS IN COMMUNITIES

Traditional Rulers in Delta state have appealed to residents to be more vigilant and security conscious following the purported threat by Fulani jihadist to attack Asaba and Agbor over the Southern Governors insistence on banning open grazing.

The monarchs gave the advice in a 4 point Communiqué issued at the end of their meeting in Asaba.

In the Communiqué, delivered by the Chairman of Delta Traditional Rulers Council and Obi of Owa,Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor 11, the monarchs condemned the threat in its entirety and restated their earlier support for the position of the Southern Governors in the now famous ”Asaba Declaration”.

The Monarchs urged all communities in Delta State to immediately activate their local security apparatus and be ready and prepared to ward off any form of threat to peace and security in their area.

The Royal Fathers tasked security agencies in the state not to treat the purported threat with levity but extend their dragnets to all nooks and crannies of the state with a view to nipping unwholesome activities of criminal elements in the bud.

While decrying the heightened insecurity across the country, the monarchs called on the Federal authorities to take the issue of security seriously, to avert the Nation from drifting to anarchy.

The Traditional Rulers noted that the Delta State Government had done a lot to ensure the protection of lives of deltans and called on the Federal Government to be more decisive in handling security challenges facing the country.

The meeting also x rayed the pace of development across Delta State urging Governor Okowa not to relent in bringing more dividends of Democracy to Deltans.

The meeting was attended by Council Members from across Delta State including the 2nd Vice Chairman,Pere S. P Luke, Kalama V111, among others.