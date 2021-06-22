GOV WIKE CHARGES YOUTHS TO RESIST ATTEMPT TO SABOTAGE GOVT PROJECTS IN THEIR COMMUNITY

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged youths in the State to resist any attempt by disgruntled persons to sabotage government infrastructural projects in their domain.

The governor said with the on going flag off and inauguration of various projects ranging from roads, schools, hospitals in the rural areas of the State, he has been able to dispel the misleading propaganda by the opposition that his infrastructural projects are only limited to Port Harcourt and Obio-Akpor councils.

A report by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant (Media) to the bRivers State Governor, disclosed that Governor Wike made this assertion during the flag off 11.6 kilometer Omerelu internal roads in Ikwerre Local Government Area on Monday.

He stated that the flag off is a fulfillment of the campaign promise he made to the people of Omerelu when he was contesting for the position of the Governor of the State.

“You promised me that when the election comes, that you will stand by us, that you will vote for us. Indeed, you voted for us. So having fulfilled part of your own promise, we must also fulfill part of our own promise.”

The governor regretted that despite one of the most influential Commissioners in the immediate past administration being an indigene of Omerelu community, that administration heartlessly neglected the community.

“I have said the essence of politics is not about the money you make and put in your pocket. The essence of politics is what you are able to attract to your people. I cannot be in government, I cannot be close to government and then I cannot attract one infrastructure to my community. Can one man feed everybody? Is it possible? If they give you all the billions and you put in his pocket, that does not mean the community is rich.”

Governor Wike, who expressed concern that a community like Omerelu in this age lack access roads, urged the youths to resist any attempt by some unscrupulous persons to sabotage the road construction and other government projects in the area.

He explained that with on going flag off and inauguration of projects in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the State, he has been able to dismiss the opposition reprehensible propaganda that his administration has neglected the riverine and rural parts of the State.

“We don’t believe in telling lies in social media. For us, seeing is believing. Is there construction going on in Omerelu today? Are we giving you excuses? Are we telling you stories? Are we not doing what we promise you? PDP is the only party that has shown to Nigerians that when we say something, we do it.”

Governor Wike directed the Commissioner of Works to immediately visit Omagwa and Igwuruta communities and measure their internal roads to enable government award contract for their construction.

Former Rivers State governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, who flagged off the Omerelu internal roads, commended Governor Wike for his massive infrastructural development drive across the entire State.

Omehia said it was regrettable that the previous administration, for inexplicable reasons decided to neglect Omerelu which is a strategic gateway community in the State.

He urged the community to watch over the project by cooperating with the contractor and ensure that the roads are completed on schedule.

The Commissioner of Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi while providing the project description, informed that the project is for the construction of a total of 11.6km of road ways, 6 meter and 8 meter wide depending on the axis, and 16.6km of drains.

Tasie-Amadi said the project will be funded vide an Irrevocable Standing Payment Order (ISPO), meaning that contract payments are made directly to the contractor by the State’s bankers, without the need for bureaucracy, on a given date every month for the duration of the project.

“Upon completion, not only will Omerelu community wear a new look, the entire populace will be better of whilst enjoying all the attendant benefits of good road and transportation access.”

The chairman of MCC, Senator John Mbata, commended the Rivers State government for the financial arrangement to fund the project and assured that the roads will be done according specification and completed on schedule.