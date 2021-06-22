NYSC Delta Flags Off Health Initiative For Rural Dwellers In Isoko

– By Patrick Ochei

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has flagged off the Scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, Monday 21st June, 2021, at the IDU Secretariat Oleh, for both Isoko South and North local government areas.

Delta State Coordinator, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel performed the flagged off ceremony on behalf of the Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

Recognizing the noble supports of partners and donors towards the 2021 one-week medical outreach nationwide, the DG said NYSC was determined to deepen the impact of healthcare services in the country and so had to launch the NYSC-HIRD in 2014.

According to the DG, “Since inception, NYSC has recorded numerous landmark achievements in the area of national unity and integration as well as other spheres such as healthcare delivery, rural infrastructure, mass literacy, education, sports, and other social services. Virtually all our contributions in these areas are made through the activities of successive batches of corps members, whose patriotic zeal, dedication and selflessness have been source of pride to all Nigerians.”

Speaking further, the DG revealed that the HIRD is a platform for contribution towards promoting the wellbeing of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.

“The programme is largely implemented through medical outreaches in communities across the country, during which Corps Medical Volunteers carry out diagnosis; treatment, including minor medical procedures; and referrals of patients. Drugs, eye glasses and other medical consumables are also given to patients free of charge. I am pleased to report that, so far, over two million persons have been attended to by the NYSC Medical Teams on the HIRD Platform. In addition to the treatment of patients, the medical outreaches also feature sensitization of community members on disease prevention and care. Furthermore, the Scheme has donated over 300 wheelchairs with the support of partners through this programme.

“Other approaches to the implementation of the HIRD include; Establishment of Community-Based Clinics, Setting up of Clinics for the NYSC Secretariats, First Aid Administration and Humanitarian aid.

“The 2021 centrally coordinated medical outreach with the theme, ‘Health is Wealth for Advancement’, is taking place simultaneously in all States of the Federation and the Capital Territory, and will last one week. However, each NYSC State Secretariat mobilizes the Corps Medical Teams to conduct follow-up outreaches on quarterly basis with a view to increasing access for the benefitting communities. I, therefore, encourage Nigerians who reside in the localities, where the outreaches are taking place to avail themselves of our free medical services”, the DG said.

In an interview with the State Coordinator, Mrs. Olutayo Samuel after the flag off, she appealed for support from corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals towards actualizing the plan of setting up Mobile Clinics for wider outreach.

She thanked all partners and donors that made the outreach in Isoko Nation a success; in particular, the CEO of DANMOTECH LTD and DANTINAJO GOLD RESORT LTD, Engr. Dan Omoyibo for his immense support in coordinating the programme in Isoko Nation.

The State Coordinator also lauded the Isoko Development Union and the entire Isoko people for their wonderful host, while praying for the grace to strengthen the already established collaboration for the benefit of Deltans going forward.

Meanwhile, hundreds of local participants at the flag off were tested and treated, while the Medical Team is expected to move to various communities in Isoko land to attend to the locals from Tuesday, June 22.