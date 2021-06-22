PRESS STATEMENT

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Obuah Calls For Synergy Between Agency, Youth Leaders

Pursuant to his bid to leave no stone unturned in justifying the State policy and resources committed to environmental sanitation and waste management aimed at keeping the State particularly Port Harcourt and its environs clean and healthy for the residents, the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah has urged youth leaders in all the communities across the State to lend their weight to the environmental clean–up in the state.

Bro Obuah made the charge Tuesday, June 22, 2021, during a meeting with youth presidents, secretaries and public relations officers (PROs) of all communities in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the State.

A statement by Jerry Needam, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Bro. Felix Obuah, Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management, Agency (RIWAMA), disclosed that the RIWAMA boss regretted that some communities in the State seem to have lost steam in keeping pace with the sanitation exercise and flout the laws as though they prefer being chased and whipped in line before complying with the sanitary measures put in place by the Agency.

The Sole Administrator frowned on what he described as unbecoming attitude of some persons who dump wastes outside government approved hours of 6pm to 12 midnight as well as disposing of the wastes at unapproved receptacles.

From henceforth, he warned, the Agency will allow the law take its full course against any person(s) caught flouting the sanitation laws not minding the social status of such recalcitrants.

“You are therefore enjoined as youth leaders in your various communities to lead the way by showing example, conducting and ensuring that every other person complies with these sanitation laws for our common good and enduring lives”, the RIWAMA boss appealed.

Bro Obuah mandated the youth leaders to carry the campaign to their nooks and crannies as not only a duty but also a responsibility, warning that the Agency has put in place a Police Division and Magistrate Court with all the powers to arrest, try and persecute sanitation defaulters.

He also shed light on the midweek sanitation exercise holding on Thursdays, stressing that the exercise is not government approved.

He however, said while the Thursdays Sanitation exercise which is the initiative of traders will continue, the Agency will not tolerate the wastes littered around or not disposed of at the government approved receptacles and approved hours of 6pm to 12 midnight.

The Sole Administrator said to give bite to the Agency’s warning, marshalls are to be appointed for each of the communities to monitor compliance with the sanitation laws.

Those to be so appointed, he said, will be recommended by the community youths themselves.

Over 222 youth presidents, secretaries and public relations officers from communities in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas attended the meeting with the RIWAMA Sole Administrator.