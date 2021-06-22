PRESS RELEASE

RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro Obuah Meets With Community Youth Leaders In PHALGA, Obio\Akpor LGAs Tuesday, June 22nd

The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), is inviting all Community Youth Presidents, Secretaries and Public Relation Officers (PROs) in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas to an important meeting with the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah.

The meeting is scheduled to hold on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2pm at the Conference Hall, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA.

The Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah requests that the meeting be treated with the urgency it deserves and further urges community youth presidents, secretaries and public relation officers to attend the meeting on time and without fail.

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah,

Sole Administrator,

Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).