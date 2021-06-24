EUFA Euro Championships: RONALDO TACKLES LUKAKU, DE BRUYNE IN ROUND OF 16

The draws for the Round of 16 games in the ongoing EUFA Euro Championships 2020 and the stand out match pitches defending champions Portugal against World number one nation in football, Belgium in what has been described as the crunch tie of the round.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who has now equaled the record of the highest number of international goals, held by Ali Daei of Iran, faces red hot striker, Romelu Lukaku and one of the finest midfielders in world football today, Kevin De Bruyne.

The complete draws are as follows:

Round of 16 ties:

1: Wales vs Denmark ( Saturday 26 June, 18:00, Amsterdam)

2: Italy vs Austria (Saturday 26 June,21:00, London)

3: Netherlands vs Czech Republic (Sunday 27 June, 18:00, Budapest)

4: Belgium vs Portugal (Sunday 27 June,, 21:00, Seville)

5: Croatia vs Spain (Monday 28 June, 18:00, Copenhagen)

6: France vs Switzerland (Monday 28 June, 21:00,, Bucharest)

7: England vs Germany (Tuesday 29 June, 18:00,, London)

8: Sweden vs Ukraine (Tuesday 29 June, 21:00, Glasgow)