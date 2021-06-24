SAND-FILLING OF ABONNEMA, OBONOMA’LL OPEN UP OUR PLACE FOR INVESTORS – Dumo Lulu-Briggs

– By David Diai

Oil Industry mogul and prominent traditional ruler of Abonnema Kingdom, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has commended the admistration of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, for the decision to reclaim a vast expanse of land in Kalabari kingdom, saying that the action will open up the area for investors and investment when the reclamation is completed.

High Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who is the Paramount Head of the Oruwari War Canoe Group of Houses, Head Chief of the Young Briggs House of Abonnema and the Iniikeiroari VI of Kalabari kingdom, gave this commendation, during the flag off of ceremony for the reclamation of 52 hectares of land for Abonnema and Obonoma towns project, by the Rivers State Government, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Speaking on the sidelines of the historic flag-off ceremony proper, which was performed by former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, on the invitation of Governor Wike and the Rivers State Government, Chief Lulu-Briggs also gave kudos to the Wike administration for the construction of the Abonnema ring road, which made it easy for people from all over the world and the country, to access Abonnema and attend the very colourful and beffiting burial and funeral ceremonies of his late father, the distinguished High Chief O.B Lulu-Briggs in March this year, without any traffic jam.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, who noted that there is no land in Abonnema and Obonomma, admitted that he was personally excited about the Sand-filling/Reclamation project in Abonnema and Obonoma, and while adding that nothing could be more important to the people at this point in the history of Abonnema and Obonoma, expressed gratitude to Governor Wike for the flagging off the Trans-Kalabari road project, which he described as another major project in Kalabari kingdom, saying that Kalabari people are happy with what the Rivers Governor is doing for them.

Writing on his verified social media handles, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs said:

Today I joined my King, the Amayanabo of Abonnema, HM, King (Barr.) Disrael Gbobo Bob-Manuel II, Owukori IX; Amanyanabo of Obonoma, King Enenimibo Ofori Da-teme Obonogina; Abonnema council of Chiefs and Obonoma council of Chiefs respectively to welcome His Excellency Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the Executive Governor of Rivers State as he flagged off the Sand-filling project at Abonnema and Obonoma towns of Kalabari kingdom. I am Personally excited about the Sand-filling/Reclamation project in Abonnema and Obonoma.

When I buried my father, the ring road that Governor Wike did for us to make the reclamation site viable made it easy for people all over the world and the country to access Abonnema and attend the burial without any traffic jam. At this point in our history as people of Abonnema and Obonoma, there is nothing more important to us than this Sand-filling that the Governor is about to do for us.

If you look at Abonnema there is no land and if you look at Obonoma there’s no land. This will open up our place for investors. I am here personally to tell the Governor thank you for what he is doing for us. Kalabari people are happy; Abonnema people are happy and tomorrow he is flagging off the Trans-Kalabari road project, it’s another major project in Kalabari kingdom. So, we say thank you to him and may God bless him and bless Rivers State.